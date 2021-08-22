Huddersfield Town set sights on 21-year-old as potential O’Brien replacement

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, according to The Sun.

The Terriers are likely to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements before the end of the window, with Lewis O’Brien attracting interest from Leeds United.

The Whites are heavily interested in signing the energetic midfielder, leaving Town on the lookout for potential replacements.

According to The Sun, Town are making checks on Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, with Leeds weighing up a potential move which could rise to £8million for O’Brien.

Ferguson joined Aberdeen from Hamilton in 2018, and has since made 131 appearances for the SPFL side in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has already scored three goals this season, with those strikes coming in the Europa League qualifiers.

Last season, the creative midfielder scored 10 goals and chipping in with five assists across 41 games in all competitions.

Huddersfield made it back-to-back wins at the weekend, scoring in stoppage time to defeat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Losing O’Brien would obviously be a blow for Huddersfield fans, especially if they lost him to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

But you would back the club to replace him with the funds they look set to get for him, and Ferguson looks to be a real player.

He scored 10 goals and contributed to 15 in total last season, and looks to have a bit more end product and goal threat than O’Brien does.

He looks an energetic, athletic player who could fit right into Carlos Corberan’s style of play, and at 21, there is plenty of room for development.