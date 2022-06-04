Huddersfield Town set for financial boost after previous transfer deal

A FIFA tribunal has ordered Al Ahly to pay Huddersfield Town £300,000 as part of a previous agreement that took Ramadan Sobhi to the Egyptian side.

The winger endured an underwhelming spell with the Terriers earlier in his career, having failed to establish himself as a regular in the team.

Therefore, a move back to his home country was sorted in the 2019/20 season, which was a campaign disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That presented a problem between the two clubs as part of the move, as Huddersfield believed they were entitled to £150,000 if Al Ahly won the Egyptian league and the same amount if they won the African Champions League.

As it turns out, the side did win both trophies, but they didn’t pay the Terriers on the grounds that the loan had ended before they had won those titles.

So, the case went to a tribunal and Yorkshire Live have revealed that they have made the decision in favour of the Championship side, with Al Ahly needing to pay the £300,000, and 5% interest, within 45 days.

Which club did Huddersfield Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Iwan Roberts Wolves Crystal Palace Watford Norwich City

The verdict

This is obviously a positive outcome for Huddersfield and the key figures at the club will be relieved that it’s finally sorted.

Clearly, Sobhi’s time at the club didn’t work out but it’s good to see that they got some money back for him, as he was also sold to a fee when he moved to Pyramids FC after his time with Al Ahly.

This can now allow the Terriers to draw a line under the matter and whilst it’s not a massive sum, it will be a welcome boost.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.