Huddersfield Town see transfer bid for 21-year-old rejected

Huddersfield Town had a “significant bid” rejected by MK Dons for David Kasumu in the final days of the transfer window, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

Huddersfield got most of their business done towards the start of the summer, with the likes of Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Jordan Rhodes, Josh Ruffels and Tom Lees joining the club on free transfers.

The Terriers also added West Ham youngster Mipo Odubeko to their squad on loan in the last couple of days of the window.

But news has now emerged that the club had a “significant bid” rejected in the final days of the window, too, with MK Dons turning down an offer for David Kasumu.

Kasumu, the versatile midfielder who can play in a holding role or more advanced, has made 66 appearances for MK Dons since coming through the ranks at the club.

The 21-year-old is clearly highly thought of by the club, after it has been revealed that they turned down a “significant bid” for him.

The Verdict

I can see why Huddersfield wanted to bring Kasumu to West Yorkshire.

He is a very versatile, tenacious, energetic midfielder who brings so much to the team, and he is the sort of midfielder who Carlos Corberan loves to deploy.

He is only young and has plenty of potential, so he is an attractive proposition for sure and it’s no wonder why MK wanted to keep hold of him.