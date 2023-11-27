Highlights Huddersfield Town won promotion to the Premier League in 2017 against all odds, despite finishing 5th in the Championship with a negative goal difference.

Huddersfield Town won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2017, doing so in exceptionally rare circumstances.

The Terriers finished 5th in the Championship table, finishing the 46 game campaign with a negative goal difference of minus 2. For context, the other 3 sides in the play-offs all had positive goal differences. Fulham, who finished 6th, a point behind Huddersfield, had a goal difference of +28.

The Terriers would then go on to win the play-off campaign through sheer grit and determination, failing to score a goal through one of their own players during the play-offs, only finding the net through a Tom Lees own goal in the second leg of their play-off semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday.

Not that it mattered to Huddersfield and their supporters, the club had finished 19th in the Championship the previous season and were by no means expected to be competing in the upper echelons of the table, let alone win promotion to the Premier League.

How did Huddersfield Town perform in the 2016/17 Championship season?

The 2016/17 campaign was David Wagner's first full campaign as Huddersfield boss. He'd taken over in November 2015 following the departure of Chris Powell and steered the side to a 19th placed finish. It had proved a tough adjustment to English football for the ex-Borussia Dortmund reserve manager Wagner as his side struggled towards the bottom of the league and expectations were low going into the 2016/17 campaign.

Huddersfield strengthened ahead of their promotion-winning campaign with the likes of Aaron Mooy, Danny Ward and Izzy Brown joining on loan, while Christopher Schindler, Rajv van La Parra, Chris Löwe and Michael Hefele joined on a permanent basis.

The side made a great start to the campaign, winning 5 of their opening 6 games, with the other result being a draw away at Aston Villa. However, they'd endure a tough run between October and November, winning just once between the start of October and the middle of December.

They'd soon turn things round, losing just one game between 10th December and 4th March, as the rest of the division sat up and took notice of a rejuvenated Huddersfield under Wagner.

They weren't massively prolific in front of goal and actually suffered a number of heavy defeats, such as a 3-0 defeat to Cardiff, a 4-0 defeat to Bristol City, and 2 heavy defeats to Fulham which saw them lose 5-0 at Craven Cottage and 4-1 in the reverse fixture.

Despite this, the Terriers did enough over the course of 46 games to make the play-offs and would face Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals.

How did Huddersfield win the 2016/17 Championship play-offs?

Huddersfield were underdogs ahead of the first leg, facing a Wednesday side who had beaten them twice in the regular season. The first leg at the Kirklees Stadium was a cagey encounter and finished as a stalemate, meaning it was all to play for at Hillsborough.

Wednesday, who had reached the play-off final the following year, took the lead in the 51st minute through a Steven Fletcher goal, well and truly putting Huddersfield on the back foot.

However, they'd fight back and equalise with just over 15 minutes remaining when Wednesday's Tom Lees put the ball in his own net.

It would go to penalties, and loan goalkeeper Danny Ward saved spot-kicks from Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri to take the Terriers to Wembley and give them a shot at an unlikely promotion.

They'd face Reading at Wembley, a club who they'd both beaten and lost to during the regular season. Unsurprisingly, it was a game of few chances and looked destined to go the distance.

After 120 minutes of football the deadlock could not be broken, and it went to penalties yet again. It was Christopher Schindler who won it for the Terriers, scoring from the spot after Reading's Liam Moore blazed over and John Obita had seen his effort saved by Danny Ward.

It proved a fairytale promotion for Huddersfield, even more miraculous given the way they had done it with a lack of goals; built on defensive solidity, grit and determination.

Huddersfield would enjoy a two-year stay in the Premier League before returning to the Championship in 2019, where they remain to this day.

The manner of their promotion showed the beauty of the play-offs. Despite not being the most talented team, they found a way to win. It remains to be seen if a side could ever replicate what the Terriers achieved in 2017.