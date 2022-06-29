Huddersfield Town seal fresh agreement with 29-year-old

Lee Nicholls has signed a contract extension at Huddersfield Town.

As confirmed by Huddersfield’s official website, the goalkeeper is now set to remain at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2026.

The Terriers have included an option as part of this particular deal to extend Nicholls’ stay for a further 12 months.

Signed by Huddersfield last year, Nicholls established himself as a key member of the club’s squad last season.

During the previous term, the 29-year-old made 46 league appearances for the Terriers whilst he also represented the club in the EFL Cup.

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League last month, Huddersfield will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Barring an injury setback, Nicholls is expected to be included in the club’s starting eleven for their showdown with Burnley on July 29th.

Whereas the Terriers will be unable to turn to the likes of Pipa, Naby Sarr and Fraizer Campbell for inspiration next season, they did recently bolster their squad by securing the services of Will Boyle.

After Huddersfield announced Nicholls’ new deal, Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby admitted that it was fantastic news for the club and the player.

Speaking to Huddersfield’s website, Bromby said: “This deal is fantastic news for both the Club and Lee, and 100% the deserved result of his performances last season.

“He is the type of character that we want in our environment both on and off the field, and he became a key member of the dressing room in what was an extremely impressive first season.

“Having signed a two-year contract when he arrived, the length of this extension shows how mutual that happiness is and keeps a cornerstone member of our squad with us long-term.”

The Verdict

This is a great bit of business by the club as Nicholls was a stand-out performer in his particular position in the second-tier during the previous campaign.

Named in the Football Manager Championship Team of the Season earlier this year, the keeper managed to claim 20 clean-sheets in all competitions for Huddersfield.

By maintaining his consistency as well as his fitness over the course of the upcoming campaign, Nicholls could go on to help his side achieve a great deal of success.

Having reached a fresh agreement with Nicholls, Huddersfield will now be looking at ways to improve their squad before the new term gets underway.