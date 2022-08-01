Huddersfield Town scoop figure from Birmingham City as new Schofield era takes shape

Huddersfield Town have announced the arrival of Paul Harsley as the club’s new first team assistant coach, confirmed on the club’s website this afternoon.

The 44-year-old has joined the Terriers from Birmingham City where he was on John Eustace’s coaching staff.

Harsley will work closely with Danny Schofield as Huddersfield look to build on the promise they showed by finishing third in the Championship last season.

Harsley has worked at Manchester City in recent years as Elite Development Squad manager before moving on to join Lee Bowyer, at the time, in the dugout at St Andrew’s.

It was something of a surprise to see Danny Schofield replace Carlos Corberan as the main figure in the dugout at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, however bolstering Schofield’s backroom team with someone he was presumably involved in the recruitment of, should only be to the benefit of the group.

The Terriers endured a humbling 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley on Friday evening and will be desperate to bounce back in the coming weeks, adding a fresh voice to the dressing room, who was not around in Corberan’s time at the club, could certainly be a positive in implementing Schofield’s ideas into the team.

The Verdict

The Terriers’ next trio is rather kind, and is a group of matches that they should be targeting a hefty points tally from.

They travel to Birmingham City before hosting Preston North End and Stoke City back-to-back.

Barnsley fell from a play-off finish in 2020/21 to coming rock bottom last season, it can happen, and the Terriers will be desperate to avoid that comparison by climbing the table in the next few weeks.

It can be hard to measure the influence that a first team coach has on the squad, but it has to be a positive that Schofield is building a team around him that he trusts, and one that has previous experience at the level.