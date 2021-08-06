Huddersfield Town sanction temporary departure of young midfielder

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that academy graduate Matty Daly has joined Sky Bet League Two side Hartlepool United on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder saw his move to Victoria Park confirmed on Thursday.

Stockport born Daly began his career with a brief spell as a youth prospect at Everton, before joining the Terriers academy as an U-15 player.

He progressed through Town’s youth setup quickly, putting in some fine displays that would go on to earn him international honours.

At U-17 level, Daly received 10 England caps, whilst netting once. Daly was also capped four times at U-18 level for England.

Daly would have to wait until April 2019 to make his senior debut for the Terriers, as he came off the bench in a Premier League offing against Watford.

Daly would make one further Premier League appearance before Town’s relegation to the Championship.

Over the course of the following two seasons, he would appear in nine Championship matches, netting a winning goal away at Charlton in December 2019, as well as making his FA Cup debut too.

Speaking on Daly’s move, Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “This loan represents a really important next step in his development.

“Matty’s talent is there for everyone to see, but the challenge is now for him to go and establish himself in Hartlepool United’s team and show that he can apply his ability in Sky Bet League Two.”

The Verdict

A move to Hartlepool is exactly the kind of opportunity Matty Daly will have been craving.

This is his first chance to become a regular starter at senior level, and he’ll be desperate to show what he can do.

He’ll also be aware of the potential that a successful loan spell could bring to him, as Huddersfield do possess the option to recall Daly in the January transfer window.

This will no doubt reinforce to Daly that if he impresses, a first team role with the Terriers may await him.

