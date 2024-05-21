Highlights Huddersfield Town seeks defensive additions post-relegation, Sam Sherring from Northampton Town stands out as a potential recruit.

Sherring proves dominant in League One with impressive stats and impact at Northampton Town; aim to fill gaps in Huddersfield's defense.

Huddersfield will need to act fast if they want to secure Sherring, whose future with Northampton remains uncertain as his contract nears expiration.

Huddersfield Town will be looking to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt after their relegation to League One was confirmed earlier this month, and defensive additions will be paramount for new boss Michael Duff.

The former Barnsley man was chosen as the man to lead the Terriers into the third tier next season, having been appointed on a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Yorkshire side had the second-worst defence in the whole division last season, with only neighbours Rotherham United shipping more than the 77 they did over the course of the campaign, and that porousness will need to be addressed ahead of August.

With an eye out for new recruits ahead of pre-season, Duff and his recruitment team should be looking to fellow League One side Northampton Town for a man to help plug the gaps, with Sam Sherring a standout performer for the Cobblers last season.

Sam Sherring impresses for Northampton Town, likely to attract interest

Former AFC Bournemouth man Sherring has made an instant impact at Sixfields since joining from the Cherries in the summer of 2022, with the central defender helping his side gain promotion before comfortably establishing themselves in the third tier.

Playing alongside the similarly fearsome Jon Guthrie at the back, Sherring has proven to be one of the most commanding defenders in the division of late, with his performances likely to turn more than a couple of heads before next season gets underway.

Having come up through the ranks at the Vitality Stadium, the 24-year-old has loan spells at Torquay United, Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United under his belt, before finally making Town his new home two years ago.

With the drop in division ahead of next season, Huddersfield will likely be hoovering up the best that the third tier has to offer to help their cause in returning back to the Championship, and a move for a player with the potential of Sherring would make sense going forward.

The Terriers will be bracing for the potential departures of Michal Helik [pictured] and Matty Pearson during the off-season, with the former the club’s top scorer during the previous campaign with nine goals to his name.

If one or both of the pair do leave the John Smith’s Stadium over the summer, new recruits will be needed, and Duff will be looking for solid centre backs with hunger for success, and that is exactly what Sherring is.

With 35 interceptions, 165 clearances and 30 tackles to his name for the previous campaign, you can bet your bottom dollar that if the ball is coming in his direction, the defender won’t think twice about making it his.

Sam Sherring Northampton Town contract information

The Terriers will have to act quick if they are to make Sherring there’s this summer, with the defender about to enter the final month of his contract at Sixfields.

Having signed a two-year contract in 2022, the defender’s future is still unclear as it stands, although the Cobblers have already offered him a new contract to stay with the club.

After performing so admirably over the past two seasons, Sherring will know that his stock is high as it stands though, and it would be no surprise to see all manner of clubs chasing League One promotion eye him up before he commits himself back to the Shoe Army.

Speaking back in March, Sherring said: “I’m sure things are going on in the background with agents and stuff like that and there are things in motion.

“But my focus is on what’s happening on the pitch because I want to finish the season well after missing a bit of time through injury.

"I don’t know what the future holds.”

Sam Sherring 23/24 Northampton League One stats Appearances 37 Starts 37 Clean sheets 9 Interceptions/90 0.9 Tackles/90 1.2 Clearances/90 4.4 Source: Sofascore

It’s that last sentence that will have wrangled with Northampton fans as we head into the summer, with the defender’s future still up in the air with six weeks left on his current deal.

Huddersfield will likely be on red alert about the defender’s availability as a move for Sherring would make perfect sense ahead of the new campaign.