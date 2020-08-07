Huddersfield Town ruled out of running for 26-year-old

Huddersfield Town are not making a move to sign free agent Kevin Stewart.

Stewart is available on a free following his release from Hull City earlier this summer, with the Tigers clearing the decks as they prepare for life in League One following relegation.

However, as Stewart’s search for a new home begins, it doesn’t look like he will be settling at the John Smith’s Stadium.

As per Yorkshire Live, Town are currently interested in the former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder, as they begin for a fresh start in West Yorkshire after surviving in the Championship.

Danny and Nicky Cowley oversaw Town’s great escape, but that pair have now moved on and Carlos Corberan is in-charge.

Corberan is embarking on his first job in senior football, but he arrives at Town with a fantastic CV.

He’s served as Leeds United’s under-23s head-coach for three years now, whilst the last two seasons have seen him work alongside Marcelo Bielsa and oversee first-team games too.

Leeds, of course, stormed to the Championship title and promotion last season, with Corberan a big part of the celebrations.

The Verdict

Corberan is going to be his own man and, in truth, a move for someone like Stewart doesn’t feel right.

Town have some good midfield options at this moment in time, with Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien standing out. Whilst there’s a need to recruit, you feel Corberan might be leaning on his former club to strengthen his midfield.

There’s plenty of young talent at Elland Road that Corberan knows and they might be better options for his Town vision than someone like Stewart.

