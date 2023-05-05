Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield United 1-0 last night to confirm their Championship safety and relegate Reading FC.

Danny Ward's goal shortly before the hour was the difference for Town, making it one of Neil Warnock's finest jobs having steered the club to safety following his arrival in February.

Neil Warnock's role in Huddersfield's survival

The numbers do not lie when it comes to Warnock's impact at Huddersfield.

At the time he arrived, they had 28 points and were 23rd in the table, off the foot of the table on goal difference alone. After a 1-0 defeat against West Brom on March 11th, Town were six adrift of safety.

Since then Huddersfield have won five from nine and lost only once, moving onto 50 points following last night's 1-0 win over Sheffield United and securing their Championship status for 2023/24.

OptaJoe has outlined that Warnock has picked up 22 points from the 14 games he's taken charge of at Huddersfield, a record that's only bettered by Burnley and Sheffield United, the division's top-two, as well as Luton Town (third) and Coventry City (fifth) in that period.

Burnley have collected 29 points in that period of time, whilst Sheffield United, who were runners-up to the Clarets, won 27 points through nine wins.

Luton, meanwhile, picked up 29 points to move into third and secure a play-off berth, where they look likely to be joined by Coventry, who have collected 27 points from 14 games.

Will Warnock stay at Huddersfield?

Despite keeping Huddersfield in the division and the Terriers fanbase wanting the 74-year-old to continue, Warnock confirmed last night that he felt this survival closed the book on his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

"I couldn’t do 10 months of this. I’ll be back in February, the end of February somewhere," Warnock told his press conference last night, "you’ll all say ‘not again’, and I’ll be there with a full head of hair. I’ll be back somewhere I’m sure because she (Sharon) will get fed up with me being at home.

"The job is done now here for me, I’ve really enjoyed it. I didn’t want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated. I didn’t want to finish on that."