Huddersfield Town will be without the service of Duane Holmes for what remains of the Sky Bet Championship season, with the midfielder suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's 4-2 win over Middlesbrough.

Holmes had missed the entirety of February and March owing to a calf issue, but was able to make a return to Neil Warnock's starting line-up on Saturday against Boro.

However, the 28-year-old managed only 25 minutes against Michael Carrick's side before he was replaced by Ben Jackson.

Duane Holmes injury latest at Huddersfield

Ahead of Huddersfield's Easter double-header against Watford and Blackburn Rovers this weekend, it's been confirmed that Holmes will play no further part in this season.

It's an ankle injury for the midfielder, who will see a specialist to get to the bottom of the problem.

As quoted by the club's media, Warnock said: "Duane Holmes is out for the season now unfortunately. He's seeing a specialist today.

"He blocked a shot and he has ligament damage, ankle damage and I think he's got a little chip as well."

Holmes has played 29 times this season for Town, yet Saturday was his first appearance since January. He had been on the comeback trail following a calf problem since then.

Warnock continued: "It's a shame as he's worked so hard to get fit again since I've been here."

During the post-match celebrations following Huddersfield's win over Middlesbrough, Holmes was seen on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right ankle.

Is Holmes' injury a blow for Huddersfield?

You've got to say it is.

Last season during Huddersfield's run to the play-off final, Holmes scored five league goals. He had four goal involvements in 27 appearances this season, too, chipping in with useful contributions.

Whilst he's not prolific with his output from attacking midfield, he's got plenty of experience and versatility, with the tendency to come up with those key contributions on occasions.

Huddersfield are fighting for their life at the bottom of the Championship table still and Warnock will be disappointed to be without the 28-year-old for what remains of the season.

What's next for Huddersfield?

Huddersfield head to Watford on Friday, before welcoming Blackburn to the John Smith's Stadium on Easter Monday.

Back-to-back victories over Millwall and Middlesbrough have lifted the Terriers onto 39 points. Warnock's side remain in the bottom three on goal difference alone and have Cardiff City, Reading FC, Rotherham United and QPR in their sights as they look to move out of trouble.