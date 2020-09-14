Huddersfield Town rivalling Rotherham United to potential signing of experienced midfielder

Huddersfield Town are rivalling Rotherham United to the potential signing of Anthony Pilkington according to Football Insider.

Pilkington is currently a free-agent since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of the 2019/20 season, and he’ll be keen to find a new club in the near future.

The midfielder made just 16 appearances for the Latics last term, but struggled for consistent game time with a number of injuries hampering his game time.

Wigan were relegated from the Championship in that season, as they were deducted points for entering administration earlier in the campaign.

Huddersfield Town started their 2020/21 campaign with a defeat to Norwich City on the opening weekend of fixtures, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League.

Whilst Rotherham got off to a winning start this term, as they beat Wycombe Wanderers by a goal to nil at Adams Park on Saturday, as they look to adjust to life back in the second-tier after winning promotion from League One last season.

Pilkington also has experience in the Championship whilst playing against both Cardiff City and Norwich City earlier in his career.

The Verdict:

He could be a decent signing for either team.

Rotherham and Huddersfield both need players that have experience of playing in the Championship, and Pilkington fits this description perfectly.

Rotherham are more likely to be able to offer him regular game time than Huddersfield would, and I would expect to see him used on a rotational basis if he signed for the Terriers.

It’ll be interesting to see which team wins the race to land his signature before the transfer window reaches a conclusion.