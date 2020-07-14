Huddersfield Town rivalling Hull City, Middlesbrough and Rangers for striker

Hull City are reportedly battling it out with Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town to the potential signing of Florian Kamberi according to The Scottish Sun.

It is also reported that Swiss side St Gallen are in talks with Kamberi to sign him, although Rangers are still interested in striking a deal for the Hibernian striker.

Kamberi spent the first-half of the 2019/20 campaign with Hibs, but was loaned out to Scottish giants Rangers for the second-half of the season.

But he struggled for regular game time in Steven Gerrard’s squad, and only scored one goal for the Gers, which came against St Johnstone.

With off-the-field events disrupting the sporting calendar across the globe, that Scottish season was concluded early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

A move to the Championship could be tempting for Kamberi though, although a move to either Hull, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield could depend on which division they’re playing their football in next season.

Grant McCann’s side are currently sat 22nd in the second tier standings, whilst Huddersfield are 20th. Middlesbrough are one place above the Terriers, and all of the teams will be hoping they can retain their status as a Championship club with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

He could be a smart addition for either side if he hits the ground running.

Kamberi didn’t make much of an impact on loan with Rangers in the second-half of the season, but showed positive signs whilst with Hibernian in the first-half of the season.

If he’s available at a cut-price deal, he could be a decent signing for Hull, Middlesbrough or Huddersfield Town, but it’ll all depend on which division they’re playing their football in next season.