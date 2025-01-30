This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Huddersfield Town have added to their squad during the January transfer window, as they look to make an immediate return to the Championship this season.

The Terriers have signed two strikers this month, in Joe Taylor, who joined the club in a deal worth more than £3 million from Luton Town, and Dion Charles, who signed from fellow promotion-chasers Bolton Wanderers for a fee thought to be in the region of £750,000.

Dutch full-back Ruben Roosken has also been signed from Heracles Almelo.

Michael Duff's side currently find themselves fourth in the League One table, but they are only four points clear of seventh place, so they will be hoping for an upturn in form to increase their lead on the sides chasing a place in the top-six, having gone three games without a win.

Following the January arrivals of Taylor and Charles, Huddersfield have strengthened in the final third, so it will be interesting to see whether there are any departures before the transfer deadline.

One player who may now find himself down the pecking order is Rhys Healey, who has been limited to just eight appearances in the third tier so far this term.

Huddersfield urged to keep hold of Healey

We asked our Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, whether he thought that Healey would be offered to other clubs before the deadline, given his injury record and the fact that he is now competing with the likes of Taylor, Charles and Callum Marshall for a place in the team.

"No, we should not let Rhys Healey go," said Graeme.

"While he has an injury record that isn't great, he appears to be back and fit, and what is clear is that we have a real problem at the club with keeping players fit.

"We have just signed Joe Taylor, and he has played two games and then missed the third with a suspected hamstring injury, so I don't think we can afford to let someone go who, up until January, was one of the only strikers who looked likely to get amongst the goals.

"What we should be doing is working out why he keeps getting injured and keeping him fit.

"I don't think we need to be letting any of our strikers go, with the exception of Freddie Ladapo, who has not worked out and has been a pretty poor signing."

Huddersfield have a fresh injury concern

Huddersfield have been plagued by a number of injuries over the course of the season so far, and the latest concern for Duff is that new signing Taylor has sustained a hamstring problem which ruled him out of the defeat against Birmingham City in midweek.

Given that Taylor may now be sidelined for a while, it is perhaps no surprise that Graeme believes that the club should keep hold of Healey for the remainder of the season, even if the 30-year-old does have a poor injury record himself.

Rhys Healey's stats for Huddersfield Town (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 21 5 0

The Terriers will hope that they can have all their players back and available for the final few months of the season, as if their bad luck with availability continues, then they could potentially find themselves in a battle to secure a play-off place.