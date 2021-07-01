Huddersfield Town reveal transfer plan for 22-year-old after fresh agreements struck with duo

Huddersfield Town have announced that Aaron Rowe and Romoney Crichlow have signed new deals with the Football Club, with the latter also set for a loan move away from the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021/22.

Rowe, 20, impressed in the Championship last season under Carlos Corberan, providing a versatile option in difficult circumstances as the club fought off relegation. He ended the campaign with 20 league appearances, one goal and one assist, whilst he also scored in the FA Cup.

The terms Rowe has agreed tie him to Huddersfield until at least the summer of 2024, with the club also holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

In regard to Crichlow, he initially saw a 12-month option on his previous contract triggered at the time the club’s retained list was announced. However, Huddersfield have now tied him down until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with the club again holding the option to extend that by a further year.

The 22-year-old made six appearances last season under Corberan, but the addition of Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill this summer, adding to Naby Sarr and Rarmani Edmonds-Green, has opened the door for Crichlow to move out of the club on loan.

Leigh Bromby confirmed that a loan move will now be sourced for the centre-back: “Romoney also made big strides forward last season and contributed at First Team level. We believe he’s at the stage where playing regularly is important, and we’re working hard to identify a loan move that is right for him so he can continue his development.”

The Verdict

Firstly, getting Rowe tied down long-term is great to see. He had a super impact last season under Corberan and should have another big role to play in the coming years.

When it comes to Crichlow, Huddersfield have acted to boost their centre-back options, which opens the door to him moving out on loan.

That’s a good thing, as at 22, he’s got to be playing games regularly. Stepping away from Huddersfield in the next 12 months will give him that opportunity, whilst he’s still got hope of a long-term future at Town given this new deal.

Thoughts? Let us know!