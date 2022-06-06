Huddersfield Town reveal 26-year-old as first summer signing

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Will Boyle on a free transfer, the club announced this afternoon.

The 26-year-old has signed on a two year deal, with the Terriers reserving an option to extend it by a further year, after his contract ended at Cheltenham Town.

Boyle came through the youth setup at Huddersfield and will go some way to replacing the outgoing Levi Colwill and Naby Sarr.

Carlos Corberan explained what his first summer signing will bring when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “It is good news that Will Boyle will come to us so early in our preparation, and that we can work with him from the first day of pre-season.

“It is important to have good options across the squad, as we have seen in the season just gone, and Boyle will give us good balance as a left-sided centre back.”

Boyle has come on leaps and bounds under Michael Duff and was one of the best ball playing defenders last season at Cheltenham.

The 26-year-old consistently broke the lines with ease and will slot in nicely alongside Tom Lees and Matty Pearson next term.

The step up to the Championship should be manageable for a player of Boyle’s skillset and physicality, but other defensive reinforcements are likely to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium in the coming months.

The Verdict

Quiz: 23 things literally every Huddersfield Town fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where did the club finish in 2021/22? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

The Terriers have given themselves a lot to live up to, judging by the success of their summer transfer window of 2021.

Boyle is a very shrewd first addition, representing remarkable value on a free transfer, and offering a very quick upgrade on Naby Sarr.

Jonathan Hogg could become a regular option in the defensive trio next season and with Rarmani Edmonds-Green returning from a loan spell at Rotherham United, there will certainly be healthy competition for places in pre-season.

The Terriers will be quietly optimistic about battling it out towards the top six again in 2022/23 and signings like Boyle only take them closer to achieving that.