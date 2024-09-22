Scottish international striker Jordan Rhodes' first spell with Huddersfield Town between 2009 and 2012 saw the striker become one of the most feared marksmen in the EFL. His return to West Yorkshire in 2021 didn't come close to reaching those heights, but Terriers fans will still remember one moment in particular from that time.

After spending time in the junior sides at Barnsley, Rhodes joined Championship club Ipswich Town in 2007, playing for their youth team, and eventually making fleeting appearances for the Tractor Boys over the next two seasons, punctuated by multiple loan spells with the likes of Oxford United, Rochdale, and Brentford.

The striker's potential, combined with a profitable stay in West London that helped the Bees to promotion from League Two, prompted Lee Clark to pay an undisclosed fee, with Rhodes signing a four-year contract with the club in 2009.

Jordan Rhodes' complete Huddersfield Town statistics, as per Transfermarkt Statistic Total Games 212 Goals 96 Assists 17 YC's 9 RC's 0 Total Minutes Played 13,548'

The transfer proved to be a hugely beneficial one, with the striker scoring 96 times across all competitions and helping the Terriers to promotion to the Championship in 2012.

Following that campaign, one which saw him pick up numerous personal accolades, such as inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year, second-tier Blackburn Rovers paid Huddersfield for a fee of £8m ahead of the 2012/13 season.

Rhodes' time at Ewood Park would prove every bit as successful as his time in West Yorkshire, with the attacker, whose all-round game of pace, power, strength, aerial prowess combined with a ruthless clinical edge saw the striker plunder 84 goals in 169 games across three-and-a-half years in Lancashire.

However, since departing Blackburn in early 2016, Rhodes' career has tailed off somewhat. Spells with Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City didn't really work out, before the Scotsman, who has 14 caps for his country, returned to familiar pastures in 2021.

Rhodes back at Huddersfield after nine years away

In the summer of 2021, the 31-year-old Rhodes rejoined Huddersfield on a three-year-deal after leaving Hillsborough at the end of his Wednesday contract.

There was some excitement among Terriers supporters, who were hopeful the Scotland international could reignite his career in a familiar environment under Town boss Carlos Corberán, and score goals with the regularity of the past.

It wasn't to be, however, as the forward was a pale shadow of the dynamic sharpshooter that had represented the club previously.

The experienced Oldham-born player managed just 10 goals in 64 games the second time around at the John Smith's Stadium, though one of those strikes was a significantly important one.

With the Terriers finishing third in the 2021/22 Championship table, behind promoted Bournemouth and Fulham, Rhodes and his teammates headed into a two-legged play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

Drawing the first game 1-1 at the Hatters' Kenilworth Road ground, Rhodes scored a late second-leg winner for Huddersfield as they edged out their opponents and headed to Wembley with a return to the Premier League at stake.

Nottingham Forest were the opponents, but it wasn't to be for the Terriers, who lost a tight game 1-0 through an unfortunate own goal by loanee Levi Colwill just before half-time.

Rhodes was introduced from the bench midway through the second period, but couldn't prevent his side from slipping to a heartbreaking defeat.

Rhodes now at Blackpool

As his second spell with Huddersfield fizzled out and the West Yorkshire side began to struggle, Rhodes would move on, joining League One Blackpool on loan for the 2023/24 season.

The forward found his shooting boots once more at Bloomfield Road, scoring 15 league goals in 29 appearances as he looked back to something close to his best while entering the veteran phase of his career.

The Tangerines signed Rhodes on a permanent one-year deal in the summer, and he'll hope to carry on where he left off on the West Coast under new manager Steve Bruce during a third-tier campaign that will see him face his former club following the Terriers' relegation last season.

Huddersfield fans will always view Rhodes fondly, perhaps more so for his first spell than his second. However, his 2022 play-off winner against Luton Town was one final memorable moment in a blue and white shirt for the club icon.