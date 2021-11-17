Huddersfield Town: Remember Paul Dixon? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

Huddersfield Town offered Paul Dixon a chance to venture into English football in 2012, as the club embarked on life back in the second-tier.

Dixon had made a name for himself in Scotland with Dundee and Dundee United, winning the Scottish Cup with the latter in 2010 and playing in the Europa League.

After over 250 appearances in Scotland, Huddersfield lured Dixon south of the border in 2012. They’d just won promotion under Simon Grayson and were back in the Championship.

The left-back made 92 appearances for Town, playing his way into the Scotland squad and helping the Terriers establish themselves back in the second-tier.

Two-and-a-half years after arriving, though, Dixon made a mid-season move back to Scotland to link up with Dundee United again.

Dixon had another brief jaunt to England with Grimsby Town after 77 more appearances for Dundee United, before settling at Falkirk, where he remains on the books.

Now 34, Dixon has made 89 appearances across all competitions for Falkirk, scoring five goals.

Three of those goals have come in 2021/22, with Dixon making 15 appearances across the Scottish League One, Scottish League Challenge Cup and Scottish League Cup.

Paul Sheerin’s side sit fifth in the league table as the season motors towards its midpoint.

Dixon is on his way to 550 appearances now, the bulk of which have come in Scotland at various clubs. Nearly a decade ago, though, he moved out of his comfort zone and to Huddersfield, offering almost a fifth of his career to the Terriers.

