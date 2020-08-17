Huddersfield Town remain on course to strike deal with 7-goal player

Huddersfield Town remain on course to bring Danny Ward back to the club in the ‘near future’.

Ward is a free agent after seeing his contract at Cardiff City expire, with the striker set for a move back to Yorkshire and the John Smith’s Stadium.

As per Yorkshire Live, a move back to Huddersfield looks on the cards for the striker and it should remain on course to be one of Carlos Corberan’s first additions.

The 28-year-old featured on 30 occasions for Cardiff last season in the Championship, scoring seven goals for the Bluebirds as they reached the play-offs.

Ward’s last appearances for Cardiff came during the 2019/20 play-off campaign, but Cardiff failed to reach Wembley and were knocked out by Fulham over two legs.

Earlier in his career, Ward had a spell with Huddersfield, making 140 appearances and scoring 21 goals between 2011 and 2015.

Since then, he’s moved to South Yorkshire to feature for Rotherham United, before heading to South Wales.

He’s been a Cardiff player since the summer of 2017 and was part of their promotion-winning squad under Neil Warnock.

Ward featured 14 times in the Premier League in 2018/19, scoring one goal in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal.

The Verdict

Ward is a steady away Championship player and will offer a decent threat at the top of the pitch for Corberan.

He’s not a spectacular signing, but he will do a job for Huddersfield and in a tough window, he’s a good signing.

Corberan will need more than just this over the summer, but it won’t be a bad start.

