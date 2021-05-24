Huddersfield Town remain in talks to resolve future of experienced player

Huddersfield Town are still in talks with experienced defender Richard Keogh over the possibility of extending his stay with the club into a further year, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers have already confirmed in their retained list that they had planned to hold talks with Keogh over the prospect of extending his deal beyond the summer. The 34-year-old was signed by Huddersfield on a short-term contract from MK Dons in the winter window and he went on to make 21 appearances for them in the Championship and helped them record four clean sheets.

The defender offers plenty of experience and the Terriers could do with having him as an option in and around their squad, with them having already brought in Matty Pearson to strengthen their options at the heart of their defence. The 34-year-old though is being seen as more of a backup option behind the likes of Pearson and Nabby Sarr.

The latest update from Yorkshire Live reveals that talks are still progressing between Keogh and the Terriers as they try and reach an agreement over the terms. While it is also believed that any new deal would be signed in mind with the defender taking on more of a mentoring role rather than knowing he will be playing consistently.

The verdict

It makes perfect sense for Huddersfield to keep Keogh around the club on the right sort of wages for next season. The signing of Pearson has provided the Terriers with a stronger set of options at the heart of their defence. That means they would not be as reliant as they were on the 34-year-old in the second half of this season, but it is still vital that they leave themselves with enough cover.

Keogh is vastly experienced at Championship level and has proven that he can still have something to offer when needed on the field. He would be able to help guide the club’s younger talents like Rarmani Edmonds-Green and help to push forwards their development.

However, Carlos Corberan will surely be wanting to get some clarity over whether he is going to sign a new deal soon because he will need to plan his next move if the 34-year-olds opts to move on. The fact that talks remain ongoing does suggest that Keogh is at least open to the prospect of being handed more of mentoring position than being viewed as a regular starter.