Huddersfield Town register interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday player

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield. Big interest in Tom Lees. Sheff Wed defender and soon to be free agent. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

Lees has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2014, having previously been on the books with Leeds United earlier in his senior career.

He has made 274 appearances in total for the Owls, but looks set to depart Hillsborough on a permanent basis this summer, with his contract being set to expire in the near future.

Lees has made 39 appearances in all competitions this term for Darren Moore’s side, but his efforts haven’t quite been enough to see Sheffield Wednesday survive in the Championship.

The Owls drew 3-3 with relegation-threatened rivals Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 season, which saw the Rams retain their Championship status for another season, at Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United’s expense.

Relegation into League One means that it’s likely that players will be heading for the exit door at Sheffield Wednesday, with Lees seemingly having interest from other clubs already.

Huddersfield Town finished this year’s campaign sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and will be looking for an improvement in next year’s campaign.

Signings are likely, and Lees could be one of the first to arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium heading into the new league campaign.

Which of these eight players never scored a goal for Huddersfield Town?

1 of 20 Did Danny Adams ever score for the Terriers? Yes No

The Verdict:

You can understand their thinking with this one.

Lees is a player that has a considerable amount of experience in the Championship, having played for both Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday so far in his career.

Huddersfield Town need additional depth in their defence heading into next year’s campaign as well, so. it’s a move that could work for all parties involved.

It’s seems almost certain that Lees will be leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer, and his experience and leadership qualities could make him a useful addition to Carlos Corberan’s squad.

It could turn out to be a shrewd move by Terriers heading into the 2021/22 season.