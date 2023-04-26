Huddersfield Town have been handed a significant boost ahead of their showdown with Cardiff City this weekend as goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has managed to step up his road to recovery.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Nicholls represented Huddersfield's B team in their meeting with Stockport County last night.

The keeper played the entire game for the Terriers as they secured a 3-2 win in this particular fixture thanks to goals from David Adewoju, Kyle Hudlin and Scott High.

Nicholls has not featured for Huddersfield's senior outfit since the start of January due to a shoulder injury.

As a result of this issue, the keeper had to undergo surgery and was initially expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Nicholls is now in contention to feature for Neil Warnock's side in their clash with Cardiff on Sunday.

Who has Neil Warnock turned to for inspiration in the absence of Lee Nicholls?

In the absence of Nicholls, Warnock has opted to utilise the services of Tomas Vaclik.

Vaclik has made nine consecutive starts for Huddersfield in the Championship.

During this particular period, the Terriers have only suffered two defeats and have accumulated a respectable tally of 13 points.

Since sealing a switch to the John Smith's Stadium earlier this year, Vaclik has claimed two clean-sheets in the second-tier.

When you consider just how impressive Nicholls was during the previous term, Huddersfield will be delighted by the fact that he could potentially return to action this weekend.

Nicholls was named as the club's Player of the Year for 2022 and helped the Terriers reach the play-off final by claiming 19 clean-sheets in 46 league appearances.

Before suffering his injury setback in January, the keeper was an ever-present in Huddersfield's side as he made 26 consecutive starts in all competitions.

Having demonstrated in the past that he is capable of delivering the goods in the Championship, Nicholls will be confident in his ability to play a key role in Huddersfield's quest for survival if he does go on to feature in their remaining league fixtures.

Despite the fact that they are only a point above the relegation zone, the Terriers are still very much in control of their own fate as they have a game in hand over Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

By picking up a positive result against Cardiff, Huddersfield could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to their advantage in their clashes with Sheffield United and the Royals.