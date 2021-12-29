Huddersfield Town receive potentially huge player boost ahead of Nottingham Forest trip

Huddersfield Town could be able to call on Pipa for the first time this season when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Carlos Corberan’s go-to- right-back has been hampered by a groin injury for the majority of 2021 – it impacted his involvement during the second-half of last season and surgery has meant he’s yet to feature in the current campaign.

Yorkshire Live note how Corberan has now confirmed that Pipa could be in contention for Huddersfield when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Championship tomorrow.

A successful return to full training means he’s in contention for a trip to the East Midland’s and, if not, certainly for a New Year clash with Blackburn Rovers.

That comes as a significant boost for Huddersfield, who were reliant on Pipa’s attacking displays from right-back during the first-half of last season.

In the 23-year-old’s debut campaign in English football he scored twice and registered four assists under Corberan, offering balance to Harry Toffolo’s output on the left.

Sorba Thomas has helped combat that this season with three goals and eight assists, whilst Huddersfield have recently welcomed back Aaron Rowe from an injury of his own.

Combined with Ollie Turton, Corberan’s squad is well stocked in the wing-back department covering Pipa.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Beaten Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium? Yes No

The Verdict

This is good news for Huddersfield as they look to push on during 2022.

Pipa was such a big player for them before this underlying groin injury, so he’s going to be crucial for them maintaining a push for the play-offs.

Corberan has good options to play wide on the right, but this return might just prompt a switch to a four-man defence, with Pipa and Thomas a potentially lethal right-edge.

Whatever combinations the Huddersfield head coach opts for, there’s no denying Pipa makes their play-off case that little but more serious.

Thoughts? Let us know!