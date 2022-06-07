Huddersfield Town receive boost in bid to keep ace from joining Leeds United

Leeds United are set to end their pursuit of Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Jesse Marsch’s side are set to move towards other midfield targets in this transfer window.

The 22-year old performed well for the Terriers this season as Carlos Corberan’s side reached the Championship play-off final.

However, a 1-0 defeat ensured that the club remained a second division side for at least another 12 months.

O’Brien played 43 times in the league, scoring three and assisting three in that time.

But Leeds have missed out on the chance to negotiate a deal to sign the midfielder, believing other targets to now be better options for the team.

Marsch is keen to add quality to his midfield, but doesn’t see O’Brien as a possible addition that the club could make to the squad.

Hay believes that the window of opportunity on any deal was last summer and that a deal could not be struck now.

Corberan is a disciple of Marcelo Bielsa’s style of football so moving players from the Terriers to Leeds would have made more sense last year, but the newly-appointed American coach brings a different style of football that may not translate as well for O’Brien.

Huddersfield will be hoping to hold on to the Englishman as they target another promotion push next season.

The Verdict

This comes as good news for Huddersfield supporters, with O’Brien now more likely to remain at the club for another season.

The allure of Leeds could have seen him make the move if the Premier League side came in with an offer for him.

But there may yet be interest elsewhere, with his performances for Corberan’s side likely to attract further interest.

Huddersfield will be doing well to keep the current squad together as best they can in order to push for promotion again over the next year.