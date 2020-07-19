Huddersfield Town receive £15million transfer offer for attacker

Huddersfield Town are poised to sell striker Karlan Grant after receiving a £15million offer for the player from another Championship club, according to the Yorkshire Post.

It is understood that Grant is attracting plenty of attention from a range of clubs following his 18-goal haul this campaign, while one of the interested parties is now believed to have stepped up their interest by submitting a significant offer for the forward.

The revelation comes on the same day that Huddersfield confirmed the shock dismissal of head coach Danny Cowley, with the former Lincoln boss having been relieved of his duties after all but securing the Terriers’ second-tier status this season.

It now looks like another key figure could be heading for the exit door at the John Smith’s Stadium, but Huddersfield have reportedly denied that they have received any offers Grant despite the fact they are definitely expecting interest this summer.

Grant has been an integral member of the Terriers squad since joining from Charlton in January 2019 on a deal until the summer of 2022, with the frontman having now netted 22 goals in his 56 appearances for the Yorkshire club across both the Premier League and Championship.

The Verdict

It has been a tumultuous day for Huddersfield fans following the departure of Nicky Cowley coupled with his revelation regarding Grant’s future, with it now appearing likely that the frontman will move on this summer after spending 18 months at the club.

The fact Grant has managed to net 18 goals for a relegation-threatened club means he is bound to attract plenty of interest, and it is likely that many Huddersfield fans will have already been preparing themselves to potentially lose the striker’s services.

It must be said that £15million represents a considerable sum of money for Huddersfield in their current predicament, and it would not be a surprise to see the Terriers cash in on this deal in order to create funds to strengthen other areas of the squad.