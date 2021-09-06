Huddersfield Town reach significant decision with attacking player’s future

Huddersfield Town and Isaac Mbenza have parted company by mutual consent, the Terriers have confirmed on their official channels.

The Yorkshire-based side have made a good start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign this year, and supporters will be hoping that they are going to have a more productive season this time around than last, where they were towards the wrong end of the table.

Mbenza will be playing no further part in the Terriers’ fortunes, though, with the club and the player coming to an agreement to end his three-year stay at the club by mutual consent.

His deal had been set to expire next summer – thanks to a recent decision to trigger an extension in his contract – and it was always possible he was going to leave then, so all that’s happened is both parties have opted to bring that decision forward a handful of months, with the Terriers evidently feeling they were not going to sell him.

The Verdict

This seems to be the right decision when you look at it.

Mbenza was never as prolific as Town fans would have hoped, with the winger scoring just six goals across all competitions during his time at the club.

At 25, he still has plenty of time to find a new side and relaunch his career, and making this decision earlier than next summer at least gives him a bit of extra time to do exactly that.

A settlement has been reached, and now both parties will move on – though the option to extend a few months back probably needs a bit of looking at.

