Huddersfield Town have produced a plethora of players over the years that have gone on to feature for a wide range of clubs after leaving the John Smith’s Stadium.

Whereas some of the club’s academy graduates ultimately failed to deliver the goods at senior level for the Terriers, the same cannot be said for Lewis O’Brien.

Before moving on to pastures new in the previous transfer window, O’Brien played a key role in helping Huddersfield reach the play-off final last season where they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that these former ex-Terriers youth players feature for now.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Huddersfield Town quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Terriers youth players play for now?

1 of 20 Who does ex-Huddersfield man Alex Smithies play for now? Wolves Aston Villa West Ham United Leicester City