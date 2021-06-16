Huddersfield Town have already made some promising additions to their squad this summer as their preparations get underway for an important campaign next season.

Carlos Corberan has the backing that he would have been aiming for this window so far and if they can add one or two more additions in key areas then it will have been a very good pre-season period in the transfer market for the Terriers.

It was important that Huddersfield reacted to a poor end to the campaign in terms of their form and there will now be more optimism for them ahead of next term. However, they will still need to add other signings in areas that need strengthening if they are to make a lot of progress in the next year or so.

While we wait to see how the rest of the summer goes for the Terriers, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on every single member of Huddersfield’s current first-team squad. There is one question on each player. Can you get 100%?

Huddersfield Town quiz: One question about every player in the Terriers' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 30 Ryan Schofield made his Huddersfield Town senior debut against which side? Aston Villa Birmingham City Rotherham United Middlesbrough