Huddersfield Town quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

Huddersfield Town are in a strong position to ensure that they do not get dragged into the relegation scrap during the remaining games in the Championship.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side will know that they still have a bit of work to do to ensure that they manage to secure their safety this term. The Terriers have largely been able to show signs of progress so far this term under their new manager with the playing style having been altered.

The Easter period often defines the way a team’s season will go in the Championship, and whilst it is not as crucial for Huddersfield it is still important that they put points on the board. One or two more wins should make it absolutely sure that they will indeed be playing in the English second tier next term.

While we wait to see how Huddersfield get on over the next few weeks, we have put together a bumper Easter quiz to test your knowledge on the Terriers. Have a go and see if you can get 19/19!

Huddersfield won promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17 but can you remember who they beat on the opening day of that campaign?

