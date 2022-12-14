“Huddersfield Town, QPR, Luton Town” – Where would be the best destination for EFL defender? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City defender Regan Poole’s immediate future is an interesting situation, with a whole host of Championship clubs keeping an eye on the 24-year-old.

As per an exclusive Football League World report from last month, Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Millwall and QPR, are all keeping an eye on the versatile defender.

The right-back, who has also put in impressive displays as a right-wing-back and as a central defender, has played every minute of this League One campaign thus far.

Proving to be a source of consistency for the Imps, his contract is set to expire in the summer, which could pave the way for a Championship club to seal a move for him when the January transfer window opens its doors.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the Lincoln defender and assess what might be the next best step with his future in mind.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Elliott Justham? Yes No

Billy Mulley

Poole will not be wanting to go to a club where opportunities for regular minutes will be limited and looking at the teams that are currently interested, that might act as a blow for Millwall and QPR.

Blackpool and Luton Town seemingly have the biggest need to bolster their defensive options, whilst both clubs have proven that they are good destinations for development and bridging the gap from League One to the Championship.

The advantage that Blackpool perhaps possess over the Hatters is that Luton are under new management and it is unknown if Poole is someone that Rob Edwards would consider.

Although, Blackpool do operate with a solid back four, and the Bedfordshire club do have an extra slot for a central defender in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Marcus Ally

I like Luton Town as a potential next step for Regan Poole in his career.

It is unlikely that the 24-year-old would walk straight into Rob Edwards’ starting XI, but his versatility would significantly bolster the depth chart.

The easy-on-the-eye defender’s best position is probably on the right of a back three, but he can also play centrally, in defensive midfield or as a right back, adding to Edwards’ tactical flexibility.

Another reason why the Hatters would be attractive for Poole, is their record of developing and improving players in recent seasons, and he could put faith in Luton to find a smart loan destination for him if things do not work initially, the same cannot be said about some of the other clubs that he is on the radar of.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think there are a couple of good options out there for Regan Poole at the moment in terms of the teams linked with him.

One of these being QPR.

Although they have Ethan Laird at present, there have been rumours he could be off as soon as January, and if not, Poole could succeed him come the summer anyway.

Otherwise, I also like the Huddersfield Town option.

They have Ollie Turton out injured for a while meaning Poole could likely come in and get a good run of games under his belt at this level.

The problem would be when Turton returns, but, with Poole able to play in a back three, which Mark Fotheringham has used at times, there is scope to play them both in the same line up.