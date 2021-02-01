Huddersfield Town pull out of Deadline Day deal for Celtic player

Huddersfield Town have pulled out of a deal to sign Celtic youngster Armstrong Okoflex, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

It has been a busy month for Huddersfield, with six new players arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium in Danny Grant, Rolando Aarons, Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes, Richard Keogh and Jayson Leutwiler.

But the opportunity to add a seventh new face to their squad has been turned down by the Terriers, who have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign Celtic youngster Armstrong Okoflex.

Okoflex has made two first-team appearances for Celtic this season, featuring twice in the Scottish Premiership after coming off the bench.

The young winger came through the ranks at Arsenal before joining Celtic under Brendan Rodgers, and has made a number of appearances for the reserves.

Mike McGrath has revealed that Town were in negotiations to sign Okoflex, but have now pulled out of a deal as the 11pm deadline looms.

Town sit 14th in the Championship ahead of this weekend’s trip to Luton Town.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development.

Huddersfield have made two signings for the future this month, with Danny Grant and Sorba Thomas, and you’d guess that Okoflex would have been another one.

He probably would have been sent out on loan or played for the Under-23s’, but it’s interesting to see that Town have pulled out of a deal this late into the window.