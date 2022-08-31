Huddersfield Town prepared to sanction surprise player exit

Danny Schofield has been working throughout summer to try and add to his Huddersfield Town side after they narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight last season.

One of the new signings this summer was Will Boyle who returned to the club after he left in 2017 having come up through the academy system.

The 26-year-old joined as a free agent from Cheltenham Town after being a regular in the League One side.

So far this season, the defender has got himself in the Terriers team having made four appearances in all competitions so far.

However, aside from the Carabao Cup, these have all been substitute appearances suggesting he’s not a first choice in the side.

Although, it now looks like his presence at Huddersfield could decrease even more with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that the club are happy to let him leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

The report states that the Terriers are looking to bring in some new defenders before the window shuts and therefore, they would be moving Boyle on to create space for new players in the squad.

It’s yet to be seen whether anyone will make a move to take the defender on loan for the season but given he has got league experience under his belt over the years with Cheltenham, he would surely be a solid addition for a side in League One looking for a last minute addition.

However, it seems as though Schofield will be looking to get him a move away so he can bring in names that he will look to use more throughout the season.

The Verdict:

This is a bizarre choice from Huddersfield given they decided to re-sign the player only at the start of the window. Furthermore, at 26-years-old, it’s not what you’d think of as being a development move either so you have got to question why he was signed in the first place.

What’s more, given he only signed on a two year contract, if he did go away on loan, you have to wonder what this would mean for his future at Town next summer and whether they would offload him permanently then instead.

That being said, if he’s not in favour at Huddersfield and will find game time hard to come by then it is something that would make sense if Boyle could go and get regular football under his belt and the Terriers could also then bring some new additions in too.