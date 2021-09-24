Huddersfield Town prediction made as they target return to winning ways at Swansea City

Swansea City will take great confidence from Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Luton Town.

The Swans found themselves three goals down at half time against The Hatters, but a spirited second half performance saw Russell Martin’s side earn a point.

The South Wales club are still floating around the relegation zone and only denied a spot in the bottom three by goal difference.

Huddersfield Town come into tomorrow’s lash after a 2-0 defeat to bottom club Nottingham Forest.

It has been a strong start from The Terriers, who are now outside the play-offs on goal difference, accumulating 13 points in their opening eight games.

Carlos Corberan’s side have actually been better travellers than when playing on home soil, picking up an extra point on the road.

Despite, the confidence Swansea would have taken from last weekend’s second half performance, EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favour of The Terriers.

The verdict

Swansea will be hoping last Saturday’s result will be the push they have needed to kickstart their season.

Martin’s possession-based style caused their own downfall against Luton, but they displayed tremendous character to get back on track.

Huddersfield will be hoping to bounce back as soon as possible, and given how they reacted to the 5-1 defeat against Fulham, they have every chance of turning things around and securing three points in South Wales.

A 2-1 victory for the visitors is certainly a fair shout, but it would be no surprise to see a draw play out. They are two teams whose roles have reversed this season, with Huddersfield competing at the top end, and The Swans operating near the relegation zone.