This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following their relegation to League One, Huddersfield Town are likely to face interest in their best players, but the Terriers don't seem desperate to sell.

It has been reported that Huddersfield have slapped a £10million price tag on Jack Rudoni amid interest from Coventry City, which suggests that they are desperate to keep hold of the 22-year-old.

Usually, clubs who have been relegated are resigned to losing their better players and often don't receive as much money as they probably should for them, but the Terriers are looking to make a statement by keeping Rudoni at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town praised for their Jack Rudoni transfer stance

Our Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, was shocked to hear how much the club wanted for Jack Rudoni, but has praised the club for trying to keep him.

Speaking to Football League World, Graeme said: “My first reaction was that can’t be accurate. That can’t possibly be accurate.

"We paid around £1million including add-ons, it was around £800k and add-ons two seasons ago, and he’s shown flashes of potential, and he’s still young but also sustained periods of mediocrity.

“I would say most Huddersfield fans would accept £2m-£2.5m as a fair price for him, given the fact we’ve been relegated to League One.

“I questioned the accuracy of it (£10m price tag) at first. It seemed fanciful or even quite outlandish, but a couple of people I know have a theory that it’s a real statement of intent to say that we don’t need to sell, and our owners have the money to fund what we want to do, we don’t need to sell players that we don’t want to sell, and therefore if you want one of our players you have to pay a hefty premium for it.

"I'd imagine if Coventry came in now and said we’d give you £5million plus a decent sell-on clause I would bite their hands off.

“If it’s true, and obviously it’s paper talk, but if it’s true, I think it’s bold, ambitious and applaudable because we’ve virtually given players away before, £10m for Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Forest combined was a steal for Forest, and they had our pants down.

“If it’s true, I applaud it. He’s got time left on his contract, he’s young, and he can have a good season in League One and get some momentum before the Championship if we’re promoted, so yeah, I like it.

Jack Rudoni could be a big player for Huddersfield Town in League One

With Coventry City seemingly put off signing Jack Rudoni thanks to Huddersfield's asking price, it looks likely that he'll remain at the club in League One, unless anyone else decides to meet the £10m asking price.

This is good news for Michael Duff's side as Rudoni could be a huge asset in League One, and you'd expect him to post good numbers in League One.

Jack Rudoni's time at Huddersfield Town - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2022/23 48 2 5 2023/24 36 5 3 TOTAL 84 7 8

It may not feel like this now, but a season in League One could actually be a blessing in disguise for Rudoni as he could find some form and confidence, ahead of hopefully returning to the Championship the following season.

He's been solid without setting the world alight so far at Huddersfield, but you'd have thought he'd thrive in League One against lesser opposition.

At 22, Rudoni still has plenty of time to make a name for himself in the Championship, and a season in the third tier may not be the worst thing in the world.