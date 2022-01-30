Huddersfield Town poised to seal transfer agreement with Chelsea over 20-year-old

Huddersfield Town are poised to seal a loan agreement with Chelsea over Tino Anjorin, according to a report from football.london.

The 20-year-old is set to link up with fellow Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Whilst Carlos Corberan has sanctioned a number of departures during the current transfer window, he has yet to bolster his squad.

However, if this latest report is anything to go by, the Huddersfield boss may be about to finally bring in a fresh face.

Anjorin spent the opening months of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow before returning to Chelsea due to injury.

During his time with the Russian side, the attacking midfielder was utilised predominantly as a substitute as he only made three starts in all competitions.

Anjorin demonstrated glimpses of his talent in the Europa League for Lokomotiv as he scored in their draw with Marseille in September.

Southampton had been looking into the possibility of signing Anjorin on a permanent deal from Chelsea earlier this month.

Yet with Huddersfield set to sign the Chelsea man on loan, the Saints will now need to wait until the summer to secure the services of the attacking midfielder.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Huddersfield if Anjorin is able to adapt to life in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder has never played at this level during his career to date and thus it may take him some time to adapt to the competitiveness that the second-tier is famed for.

Providing that Anjorin goes on to make a positive impact for Huddersfield, he could help the club in their quest to secure a top-six finish.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, the Terriers will be hoping to back up their recent victory by securing all three points in their showdown with Derby County on Wednesday.

Anjorin may be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this particular fixture as he is currently recovering from a metatarsal injury.