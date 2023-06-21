Huddersfield Town are looking to strengthen their first-team squad for the 2023-24 season, but it's unclear as to how much Neil Warnock is going to be actually able to spend under new owner Kevin Nagle.

Nagle is not yet officially in place at the John Smith's Stadium as he needs approval from the relevant authorities, but the EFL have approved of his takeover anyway and it should only be a matter of time before we see the American businessman as the club's new custodian.

He's already made an impact however as he has convinced Warnock to stay on as manager for longer following his achievement of keeping the Terriers in the Championship last season, and you'd expect the veteran to be backed in his search for success.

Warnock certainly has his favourites from his old clubs though and he looks likely to complete the signing of a player he knows very well from his stints elsewhere.

Huddersfield Town close in on Junior Hoilett signing

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Town feel confident that they are set to land the signature of experienced winger Junior Hoilett - who has 55 international caps to his name with Canada - on a free transfer.

There is also interest in the 33-year-old from MLS franchises, but Huddersfield believe that they are going to win the race to sign him up for the 2023-24 season and potentially beyond.

Warnock has managed Hoilett at two different clubs before, firstly at Queens Park Rangers when he was in temporary charge in 2015 and then he signed the Canadian for Cardiff City the following year, becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet under Warnock.

What is Junior Hoilett's current situation?

Hoilett is currently contracted to Reading, who were relegated to League One at the end of last season, but only for another nine days as his deal expires on June 30.

Reading have tabled a fresh offer to extend Hoilett's time in Berkshire, but the contract remains unsigned and it looks like he could be opting for Championship football once again.

Hoilett played 35 times for the Royals in all competitions last season, scoring just the once, but for the most part manager Paul Ince utilised him as a wing-back and sometimes even at right-back in a back four - a position very unfamiliar to Hoilett considering he has been a winger for all of his career.