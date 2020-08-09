Huddersfield Town plotting loan move for 23-y/o Leeds United man

Huddersfield Town are reportedly readying a move to bring Leeds United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek to the club on loan next season as Carlos Corberan looks to put his mark on the Terriers.

Corberan left the Leeds United under-23 set-up to take the top job across Yorkshire earlier this year after Danny Cowley was sacked and it looks like he is keen to use those connections to strengthen, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Taking to Twitter, Nixon wrote: “Leeds. Polish keeper Miazek on Huddersfield loan list. Terriers after two keepers.”

Miazek made the move to Elland Road on a free transfer back in the summer of 2017 following his release from Polish second-tier side Chojniczanka but is yet to break into the first-team.

He will turn 24 in less than a week’s time and will surely be keen to get some first-team football under his belt after spending the last three years in the reserves.

Ben Hamer is the only first-team goalkeeper currently on the books at Huddersfield after Jonas Lossl returned to Everton following his loan, so it is no surprise to see Corberan looking strengthen.

The verdict

This is a move that would make a lot of sense for all parties involved.

Miazek needs to be playing first-team football at 24 and it looks unlikely that he will get that at Elland Road this current season. Corberan will know him well from his time at Leeds so Bielsa can be certain that his player will be in a good environment.

Huddersfield, for the same reasons, can be rest assured that they would be getting a keeper in who the manager knows inside out.