Huddersfield Town plotting late transfer swoop for EFL forward

Huddersfield Town have entered talks with Ipswich Town forward Kayden Jackson according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (08:39).

Jackson has made 11 appearances for the Tractor Boys this season, and has chipped in with just one goal and one assist so far in this year’s campaign.

Ipswich are currently sat 11th in the League One table, and will surely be hoping that they can keep Jackson with them, as they look to win promotion back into the Championship this term under the management of Paul Lambert.

However, they could have their hands forced, with Huddersfield reportedly in talks to sign Jackson ahead of a potential move before the 11pm deadline for completing deals.

The Terriers are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and find themselves 11 points clear of the relegation zone heading into their remaining 19 matches of this year’s campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been in a poor run of form recently, with the Huddersfield being winless in their last six matches, which has seen them slide down the second-tier standings.

Huddersfield Town are next in action on Saturday, when they host Luton Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

The Verdict:

I have my doubts about this potential move.

Jackson hasn’t exactly been in exceptional form for Ipswich Town this season, and I’m not sure he’d be the striker that Huddersfield Town need to fire themselves up the Championship table.

The Terriers certainly need to sign a striker on Deadline Day, but there are better options out there surely?

The issue that they’re faced with is time though, as it remains to be seen as to whether they can get someone better though the door in time before the 11pm deadline.