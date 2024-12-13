Summary Huddersfield keen on signing striker Kion Etete to boost attack in January

Etete's frustrating injury-ridden stint at Cardiff could make League One move attractive

A potential move to the Terriers offers a fresh start for Etete to revive his career, and bolster promotion charge.

League One promotion hopefuls, Huddersfield Town, are looking to secure the signing of Cardiff City striker, Kion Etete, in January.

Etete, 23, is yet to feature for the Bluebirds this season, thanks to a hamstring injury he sustained in the summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has experienced League One football before, with loan spells at Cheltenham Town and Northampton Town. A return to the third tier could be on the cards, should Town be able to get a deal over the line.

Terriers keen on Etete to bolster attack

According to Football Insider, the Terriers are keen to bolster their attack in the upcoming transfer window and are looking at Etete.

The attacker has endured a frustrating few years in South Wales, as injuries and a lack of consistency have hampered his development. This could make the prospect of a move to League One very attractive, as he looks to get back to playing regularly after months on the sidelines.

Cardiff are currently struggling in the Championship and find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle. The Bluebirds will be keen to sign players in January, to avoid the drop. As Etete hasn't featured, despite being through no fault of his own, the Welsh club might look to move him on so they can free up space for new reinforcements.

Huddersfield have been on a charge up the League One table, following a steady start to life back in the third tier. Michael Duff is once again proving his excellence as a manager at the level, which has restored the feel-good factor around the John Smith's Stadium.

Town are currently missing a prolific goalscorer, as both Callum Marshall and Danny Ward have hit a combined total of three goals so far this season. Their current top scorer is midfielder, Ben Wiles, with seven goals to his name so far in all competitions. With promotion rivals having lethal strikers, such as Richard Kone and Jay Stansfield, Huddersfield must get one of their own if they are to reach the automatic promotion places in League One.

Huddersfield move could be a fresh start for Etete

It's fair to say the former Tottenham attacker's time in Wales has been frustrating. Having displayed plenty of promise during his loan spells, he's been unable to replicate this at the Cardiff City Stadium, with just nine goals and one assist in 62 appearances for the Blues.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it's unknown whether the Terriers are exploring a permanent deal for Etete, or just a simple short-term loan. Either way, the 23-year-old can use this to spring his career back into life after his injury.

Should he depart permanently, Etete will have the chance to be the key goalscoring figure in Huddersfield's promotion charge. If he was to have a successful end to the season, what he learns in League One could carry through to the Championship with him, should the Terriers win promotion.

However, should it be a loan, Etete will have the chance to earn himself a contract extension with Cardiff, should he succeed in Yorkshire. This gives his parent club the chance to assess him and decide whether he has a future in South Wales, without risking their Championship status. Either way, a move in January for Etete would be a sensible option.