Huddersfield Town were particularly busy in the market this summer, with Michael Duff readying them for a return to League One.

Now, given that Huddersfield are entering their first season in the third tier since 2012, there were bound to be plenty of changes at the club, as they look to return to the Championship immediately.

Duff's side have made plenty of strong additions, and will therefore be among the favourites for promotion this season, even with Birmingham City's lavish spending to contend with.

However, there are issues to resolve over the course of the season, as there are more than a handful of players who are running out of contract and they must decide if they are a big part of Duff's short or long-term plans.

In the meantime, we have taken a look at all of the players who have their contracts expiring with the club next summer, per Transfermarkt.

Joe Hodge

After a drawn-out transfer saga, Huddersfield secured a temporary deal for Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge for the coming campaign as he returned to the EFL for the upcoming campaign in order to receive more game-time and further his development.

The 21-year-old even scored on debut against Rotherham United but is due to return to his parent club in the summer.

Nigel Longwijk

Wolverhampton Wanderers loaned two of their young stars to Town this summer, with defender Nigel Lonwijk joining Hodge.

He has previously had spells on loan in League One with Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers and will also be looking to kick on this term ahead of his return to Molineux.

Callum Marshall

Callum Marshall is the third loanee looking to impress this term, having played only 55 minutes for West Brom during a difficult loan spell last season.

A goal and an assist in the EFL Cup against Morecambe was the perfect start, and he should find League One football easier to impress him as opposed to being thrust straight into Championship action.

Marshall is due back at West Ham once the 2024/25 campaign wraps up.

Jonathan Hogg

He may be 35-years-old, but Jonathan Hogg played 35 games in all competitions for the Terriers last season, and could still do a job patrolling the midfield having become a modern-day club legend after over 350 games of service for the West Yorkshire outfit, with many as the club-captain.

Hogg signed a one-year deal in June and will likely be keen to earn another extension.

Chris Maxwell

At 33, goalkeeper Chris Maxwell represents a proven, safe, and competent goalkeeping option in League One.

However, he is likely to be second choice and it remains to be seen whether the Terriers will look to extend his contract past 2025, as Duff may hope to have brought in a younger replacement.

Tom Lees

At 33, experienced defender Tom Lees could be one to keep for experience if Huddersfield fail to win promotion back to the Championship this term.

Although he could depart if Duff looks to create space for younger players to break through next year.

Matty Pearson

A mainstay of Andre Brietenrieter’s side during the German's time in charge, centre-back Matty Pearson looks set to play a vital role in the Terriers’ promotion effort after the one-year option in his deal was triggered early in the 2023/24 campaign.

Danny Ward

Danny Ward has spent nearly ten years with the club across two separate stints, but his second could be about to end with his contract up next summer.

The 32-year-old was in and out of the side last season but could benefit from the step down to League One.

Ollie Turton

Ollie Turton only appeared twice for the Terriers last season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for most of the campaign.

It is unlikely Huddersfield will rush to offer the player a new contract unless he proves his fitness this season as they have a one-year option.

Josh Ruffels

In February, defender Josh Ruffels was ruled out for the season with groin and hernia injuries.

Now back fit, the 30-year-old, who has appeared over 100 times in League One, will be keen to earn a new deal with his contract up in the summer.

Michal Helik

The most notable inclusion on this list, Michal Helik was named the club's Player of the Year in April and was his team's standout performer last term.

While the centre-back’s nine goals could not keep Huddersfield afloat in the Championship, his aerial threat and sheer ability will make him one of the best players in League One.

Huddersfield do not need to panic about losing Helik on a free as they have a one-year option.

Josh Koroma

Josh Koroma found himself in and out of the Huddersfield side last season but should feature more regularly in League One.

The 25-year-old is coming towards the end of the two-year extension he signed in 2023.

David Kasumu

David Kasumu could prove especially effective on his return to League One. In 2022, the midfielder was snapped up by Huddersfield Town after impressing in the third tier with MK Dons.

While his contract is set to expire next summer, the club have the option to extend his stay another year.

Loick Ayina

Loick Ayina had a one-year extension triggered during the 2023/24 campaign after he featured twelve times on loan at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership last term, with the 21-year-old centre-back showing some signs of promise.

Jaheim Headley

Jaheim Headley featured sporadically for the club last campaign but the academy graduate could find himself out of favour.

The Terriers triggered a one-year extension in the summer and have a decision to make on his future.

Scott High

Having had six stints on loan from Huddersfield, Scott High either needs to break into the first-team or to find another home elsewhere.

The latter is likely to be the reality with the midfielder currently on loan with Halifax Town until November and out of contract in the summer.