Huddersfield Town are currently set to lose the majority of their contracted squad at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Transfer talk is the main buzz in football at this time of the year, not contract talk.

Those sometimes more boring moves aren't often sorted in the Christmas period, but with the number of expiring deals on their books, the Terriers may need to start thinking about them now.

In total, 12 players are poised to leave the John Smith's Stadium in 2025, and depending on how Huddersfield perform this season, primarily, whether they win promotion or not, that will either end up as a blessing or a curse.

So who are the dozen players who are set to leave? FLW takes a look...

1 Michal Helik

Polish defender Michal Helik has been through all the ups and downs of being a Terrier.

He has stuck with the club following relegation from League One, despite being a top player in 2023-24 with his nine Championship goals, but is now set to leave when this campaign concludes, unless Town activate his one-year extension clause - you'd expect they'd do just that however.

2 Matthew Pearson

Helik's central defensive partner Matthew Pearson will also leave Huddersfield in the summer of 2025 if the club don't make him an offer.

A local lad from nearby Keighley, the 31-year-old is a really solid League One option though, so if he's not offered a fresh deal, it would be a surprise.

3 Josh Koroma

One of the club's top scorers this season, Josh Koroma will be key to Huddersfield's promotion if they do manage to achieve it.

Whether he will be there in the aftermath of this potential scenario is another question, but at the age of 26, Koroma still has some good years ahead of him.

4 Danny Ward

Long-serving Terriers striker Danny Ward may be playing his final season in blue and white.

He re-joined the club as a free agent in 2020, having played 130 times in his original full-time stint at the John Smith's Stadium, but is now in the final six months of his contract, and he hasn't been scoring the goals needed.

5 Jonathan Hogg

Speaking of brilliant servants to the club, Jonathan Hogg is now into his 11th season with Huddersfield, and it could well be not just the final one of his time with Town, but also in the 36-year-old's career.

Hogg has been solid and dependable, but you just have to wonder how many more seasons the midfielder has in his legs.

6 Tom Lees

At the age of 34, Tom Lees is another one of the experienced members of this Huddersfield squad who, as things stand, won't be part of the team next season.

Despite his age, Lees has been pretty much a regular starter under Michael Duff, so he may be a player that is kept around come the end of 2024-25.

7 Josh Ruffels

Josh Ruffels only made his first start of the season against Lincoln City on December 14, which suggests that he may be gone when his contract expires next summer.

The versatile left-footer spent much of last season out injured, and it's unlikely that he's going to be in favour at all under Duff for the remainder of the season, unless he's seen something to impress him in December.

8 Ollie Turton

Alongside Helik, Ollie Turton is the only other player that Huddersfield have the option to automatically extend their deal by a year.

This may come in handy if there's nothing better out there in his position in the free agent market when next June rolls around, but Turton is another who's had his fair share of injury worries, having missed most of 2023-24 with a knee issue.

9 Kieran Phillips

Having been with the Terriers since mid-2020, Kieran Phillips is another one of the long-serving members of the squad, although he hasn't had as many appearances as a Ward or others due to a number of loan moves.

Striker Phillips went out on loan to Town's sister team, Sacramento Republic, earlier in the season, which probably gives an indication about how likely Huddersfield are to change his current exit trajectory.

10 Jaheim Headley

Barbados international Jaheim Headley has been used way less this season since Duff arrived than he had been in the Championship, suggesting that, when his contract expires in the summer, he may not return to the West Yorkshire outfit.

Now aged 23, Headley is coming into a period of his career where he needs to be playing regular football, so he may have to find that elsewhere in League One or at a lower level.

11 Chris Maxwell

Chris Maxwell has been Huddersfield's backup goalkeeper since his arrival in 2023, but he may have been expected to be handed a chance by Duff in the starting 11 earlier this season when Lee Nicholls was sidelined.

However, Jacob Chapman has taken the role up instead, and after flapping at a long throw-in against Tamworth in the FA Cup, which led to Town's defeat, maybe that was a reason as to why Duff hasn't utilised him.

12 Scott High

Terriers academy graduate Scott High is currently on loan at National League side Halifax.

The 23-year-old hasn't made a league appearance for Huddersfield since the 2022/23 campaign, and he is set to leave in the summer.

The signs point towards this term being his final one with the Terriers, as it doesn't appear that he's going to make it at the club.