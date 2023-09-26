There was some real surprise in the football world last week when it was announced that Neil Warnock would be departing Huddersfield Town - just a few months after signing a new one-year contract.

The 74-year-old was all set to leave Town for a second time back in May after saving them from Championship relegation, yet new Terriers owner Kevin Nagle convinced the veteran to stay on for one more season.

Whilst the 2023-24 season started though, Nagle and his team were always on the look out for Warnock's long-term successor, and when Darren Moore became ready and available to take the job, it was time to wave goodbye to Warnock.

Warnock bowed out with a 2-2 draw against Stoke City last Wednesday and it was a quick turnaround for Moore to be appointed and for him to then take charge of his first match, with Michal Helik's last-gasp equaliser on Monday night securing a priceless 1-1 draw against Coventry City.

How have Huddersfield Town players reacted to Neil Warnock's exit?

Aside from Darren Moore's comments after landing the Town role, nothing had really been said in the last few days from anyone at the club regarding Warnock.

However, club captain Jonathan Hogg admitted that the players are finding it tough, especially as Warnock was well-liked and turned their season around last year.

"It has been tough, it has been really difficult," Hogg told Sky Sports after the draw with Coventry.

"The dressing room loved Neil and Darren's come in and has done a fantastic job in the short space he's been here.

"We've only worked two or three days on the grass, so there's a lot more to come and a lot more improvement but the second half showed if we're on the front foot, we're a lot better side."

And to add to that, reporter Alan Biggs has claimed that some Terriers players were actually crying and tearing up when Warnock was addressing the squad for the final time following the draw with Stoke last week, such was his impact.

Warnock was only in charge at the John Smith's Stadium for seven months, but it's clear to see he had a massive impact on a lot of people during his second stint.

Can Darren Moore be as successful as Neil Warnock at Huddersfield?

Moore is coming into a different situation at Huddersfield considering they were seemingly dead and buried for relegation to League One when the veteran arrived in February.

Their summer transfer business was hardly inspiring, but Town have picked up some good results so far this season with back-to-back wins over West Brom and Rotherham under Warnock before he departed.

The first 45 minutes of football under Moore against Coventry wasn't great, but they came out in the second half re-energised and got a deserved goal very late in the day, showing that they have that fighting spirit already under their new boss.

It may take a while for supporters to fully warm to Moore due to the rapport that the man he has succeeded had with fans, but if they do not lose many games then it shouldn't take too long.