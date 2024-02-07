Highlights Huddersfield Town's disappointing season is highlighted by their current 21st-place position in the Championship table.

It has been a disappointing season for Huddersfield Town in the Championship so far.

The Terriers avoided relegation last season after Neil Warnock led the club to safety following his arrival on a short-term contract in February, and the 75-year-old agreed a one-year deal to stay on at the John Smith's Stadium in the summer.

Despite making a strong start to the season, Town opted to part company with Warnock in September to make a longer-term appointment, replacing him with Darren Moore.

However, it did not work out for Moore, and after winning just three of his 23 games in charge in all competitions, drawing 11 and losing nine, the 49-year-old was sacked last week.

B team manager Jon Worthington is currently in caretaker charge, and his reign got off to the perfect start with a 4-0 home win over relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Huddersfield currently sit 21st in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone, and it seems likely that Worthington will remain at the helm for the tough trip to face second-placed Southampton at St Mary's this weekend.

Few Terriers players have emerged with any credit so far in what has been an underwhelming season, but one player who has starred this campaign is defender Michal Helik, and the club could be facing a battle to hold on to him in the summer.

Michal Helik should be a target for top Championship clubs this summer

Helik joined the Terriers from Barnsley in the summer of 2022, and he played a key role in the club's survival last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has remained an integral part of the side this season, and he has worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

Michal Helik stats for Huddersfield Town this season (Championship only) Appearances 30 Clean sheets 4 Scoring frequency Every 324 minutes Goals 8 Interceptions per game 1.9 Tackles per game 1.6 Balls recovered per game 4.1 Clearances per game 5.3 Stats according to Sofascore

Helik's defensive attributes have been crucial for Town this campaign, but his contributions at the other end have arguably been more important, and he is currently the club's top scorer with eight goals.

The Terriers are the sixth-lowest scorers in the Championship with just 33 goals to their name so far, and in a year when the likes of Sorba Thomas, Delano Burgzorg, Josh Koroma and Danny Ward have underperformed, Helik's goals have been vital in keeping his side out of the bottom three.

Town supporters will hope that the January arrivals of strikers Bojan Radulovic and Rhys Healey from HJK Helsinki and Watford respectively will ease the goalscoring burden on Helik, but the defender has earned the club plenty of points this season, and he will need to keep chipping in with goals over the remainder of the campaign.

While Helik's performances have been a huge positive for the Terriers this season, it is unlikely that his displays will have gone unnoticed, and the defender will surely be on the radar of other clubs this summer.

Helik would be an outstanding addition for any Championship club with promotion aspirations next season, and it could be difficult for Town to retain him, particularly if they were to be relegated.

The Polish international is under contract at the John Smith's Stadium until the summer of 2025, with the Terriers having the option to extend for a further year, so they would at least be able to command a significant fee for his services that could allow them to reinvest in the squad.

Helik's focus for now will be on keeping Huddersfield in the division, but if he maintains his current performance levels, he should have no shortage of suitors when the summer transfer window opens.