Huddersfield Town player secures temporary exit

Swindon Town have announced the signing of Huddersfield Town man Romoney Crichlow on a season-long loan deal.

He joins a grouping of defenders to make the move to the County Ground, with Swindon bringing in the likes of Pierce Sweeney and Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler in a bid to bolster their promotion mission this term.

Meanwhile, young forward Tyreece Simpson has joined from Ipswich on loan, along with Harry McKirdy, Lewis Ward, Ben Gladwin and Joe Wollacott, all of whom arrive on free transfers.

Crichlow will be itching to prove his worth and earn his stripes at senior level after appearing four times for the Terriers in the Championship last season, although he did not feature after January.

The 22-year-old has also opened his account for the club, netting in a 3-2 FA Cup defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle at the turn of the year.

Huddersfield clearly envisage a trajectory for Crichlow, too, illustrated by their option to recall the young defender during the January 2022 transfer window.

Previously, it has been proven that if you are deemed capable of making the grade at Huddersfield, opportunities will come your way; the likes of Josh Koroma, Lewis O’Brien and Scott High were all handed a platform to showcase their promise and potential in West Yorkshire at some stage.

He will no doubt be looking follow suit, but for the time being, his focus will be on helping Ben Garner’s men back to League One following their immediate relegation last time out.

Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby presented light on their decision to send Crichlow out on loan, telling the club’s website: “This has been a really productive week in securing important loan moves for our developing players, with Romoney’s move to Swindon Town following closely on from similar moves for Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Matty Daly.

“Romoney made some big strides forward last season, and he’s now at the stage where regular first team football is very important for him. That’s not something we can guarantee here currently, so this move is ideal for everyone.

“The experience should really benefit Romoney and we look forward to seeing how he fares at Swindon over the coming months.”

The Verdict:

Despite being constrained with financial implications away from the pitch, Swindon have been astute in the market and the acquisition of Crichlow is yet another example of that.

The gleaming assessments he has received from those high up at Huddersfield provide a strong indication of what he could offer to this Swindon team and supporters will be eager to see him in action as soon as possible.

They already have a host of experienced defenders at their disposal, however, there is no reason why Crichlow can not keep them on their toes and strive to make a name for himself at the club.

For a defender, he is still at a very young age and has a vast footballing learning curve still to endure, meaning that the experience he will gain at Swindon will prove invaluable to his development for years to come.