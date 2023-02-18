Huddersfield Town player ratings in 2-1 win v Birmingham City: Bilokapic 7/10, Headley 8/10

Huddersfield Town beat Birmingham City 2-1 this afternoon and marked Neil Warnock’s return to management with their first win of 2023.

Warnock has returned to management, and to Huddersfield, in the last week, bidding to fight off relegation against the odds at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Today, he watched on as his side conceded an early lead to Troy Deeney but respond through the brilliant Joe Hungbo and Jaheim Headley to pick up a deserved win.

Here’s how we rated Warnock’s side today:

Nicholas Bilokapic – 7: Overlooking a couple of shaky moments with his distribution, it was a superb performance from the young goalkeeper, topped off with the assist for Headley’s goal. Good handling at other times and some important saves.

Matt Lowton – 7: Played on the left of a back-three, producing plenty of clearances and moments of quality in defence. One surging run forward in the first-half nearly teed up Danny Ward.

Michal Helik – 7: Won his duels against Deeney more often than not and led the defence from the middle of the back-three.

Tom Lees – 7: As above really, contributing to what was a really hard fought win.

David Kasumu – 5: Allowed Deeney an easy far post finish, despite a tight offside call going against him. A square peg in a round hole at right wing-back.

Jonathan Hogg – 7: Minus one undercooked pass, provided Huddersfield with composure, bite and, importantly, leadership.

Etienne Camara – 7: Buzzed around, producing some good tackles and broke up play well over the 90 minutes.

Jaheim Headley – 8: Huge attacking threat from left wing-back. Teed up Hungbo’s goal with a quality break and produced a clinical finish for his first Huddersfield goal.

Jack Rudoni – 5: Grew into the half from an attacking midfield position but lacked composure with his final pass.

Joseph Hungbo – 7: Some tireless running early on and a killer finish to equalise on the break. Really good impact in the hour he played.

Danny Ward – 6: Led the line well and was denied by a good John Ruddy save shortly before he was replaced. An encouraging, and welcome, return to the side.

Subs

Jordan Smith

Josh Koroma

Josh Ruffels – 6: Replaced Headley and contributed to seeing out the game from left wing-back.

Tyreece Simpson – 6: Ran hard after coming off the bench, showing one really good turn of pace to beat Harlee Dean to possession.

Brahima Diarra

Martyn Waghorn – 5: Hardly impacted the game in possession, yet helped Town be compact after coming on.

Anthony Knockaert – 5: Some hairy moments in possession when Huddersfield were hanging on but did a job.

