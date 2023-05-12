Despite looking dead and buried a few months ago, Huddersfield Town secured their Championship status with a game to spare in the 2022-23 campaign, but it is set to be all change at the John Smith's Stadium come next season.

Neil Warnock has departed as expected after saving the club from the drop, and there will soon be a new owner in the form of American businessman Kevin Nagle.

Whoever Nagle appoints as Warnock's successor will have some big decisions to make, although it's unclear who is deciding which players stay at the club and depart with contracts set to expire next month.

One of those is 22-year-old midfielder Matty Daly, who has been at the club for eight years but could be set to depart, and Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has revealed that they are in discussions with Daly and his agent in regards to signing him on a permanent basis following a season-long loan stint at Wetherby Road.

How has Matty Daly fared for Huddersfield Town?

Daly was snapped up by the Terriers for their academy system when he was released by Everton in 2015, and he progressed through the ranks to eventually make his senior debut in a Premier League contest in 2019 at the age of 18.

A first goal followed later that year in the Championship against Charlton Athletic, but appearances at a young age were few and far between as he featured just 10 times between August 2019 and May 2021 in all competitions.

Needing first-team minutes, Daly was sent to Hartlepool United of League Two for the first half of 2021-22, but he made a step upwards to Bradford City in January of that season, playing nine times before his season was cut short by injury.

And with the Terriers hierarchy deciding that Daly needed more experience, the decision was made to loan him to Harrogate Town for another season in League Two.

How has Matty Daly fared for Harrogate this season?

Daly has managed to keep himself fit for the majority of the season, bar when he missed six weeks in the middle of the campaign, but he has been a big performer in midfield for the Sulphurites.

From 39 appearances in all competitions, Daly has scored eight times from an advanced midfield role, although in the second half of the season he has rarely started and has more often than not come off the bench to play a part.

Manager Simon Weaver still clearly sees him as an option for next season though and perhaps a replacement for the outgoing Alex Pattison as a deal is on the table to bring him to North Yorkshire on a permanent basis.