Huddersfield Town player makes dressing room claim

Jordan Rhodes has credited the atmosphere in the dressing room as one of the key drivers behind the side’s recent run of good form.

The 32-year-old forward has been around the block of the football world, but has claimed the dynamic of the Huddersfield dressing room is special.

The Terries are on an incredible 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, a streak that stretches as far back November 27.

That run has put Huddersfield into third in the Championship table as the club chases an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.

Rhodes also admitted that the players have taken motivation from the fact that the team were written off at the start of the season.

“The changing room is fantastic,” said Rhodes, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“It’s an excellent changing room to be a part of – being slightly older, I know that the dynamic is special in there.

“We all have something in common with everyone, and it helps that they’re all really good players as well!

“We need to continue using that closeness to our benefit.

“Everyone wrote us off at the beginning of the season – no one expected us to be doing as well as we are.

“It’s definitely helped the team’s mentality because we want to prove everyone wrong.”

Rhodes joined the club at the start of the season and has contributed a goal and two assists from the bench to aid Huddersfield’s promotion challenge.

Most pre-season expectations had Huddersfield nowhere near the automatic promotion places, so this run of form has caught many by surprise.

Up next for Carlos Corberan’s side is the visit of Peterborough United tomorrow evening.

The Verdict

Rhodes brings plenty of experience to the Huddersfield dressing room which has been a great asset for the side this season.

Rhodes has been a part of two promotion sides in his career in League Two and in the Championship so he knows what it takes to get over the line.

If Huddersfield can maintain this unbeaten run even further then they will certainly be putting pressure on the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham.

The games in hand that those clubs have could be too much for the Terriers to overcome, but as long as they keep winning games then anything could happen.