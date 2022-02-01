Huddersfield Town player issues message after Leeds United and Lewis O’Brien saga fails to materialise

Huddersfield Town oversaw some impressive business yesterday on Deadline Day, but supporters will be most pleased with a non-starter, retaining Lewis O’Brien until at least the end of the season.

O’Brien remains the heartbeat of Carlos Corberan’s side, setting the tempo in possession and pressing with incredible energy without the ball.

Such has been O’Brien’s form over the last two-and-a-half years, he’s started to attract Premier League interest.

In the summer, Leeds United were hot on his heels and the idea of a fresh January raid from Huddersfield’s West Yorkshire rivals came late in the window.

Ultimately, Huddersfield retained the 23-year-old, much to the delight of supporters.

They were not alone celebrating that, though, with Harry Toffolo also taking to social media to champion Town’s resilience: “Mission Accomplished. The fairytale goes on. @Lewis_OBrien98,” alongside an image of the two.

Huddersfield played out a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Friday night, with Jacob Brown’s late strike cancelling out Josh Koroma’s opener.

That result did lead to Corberan’s side slipping out of the top-six, with Huddersfield now seventh.

However, a positive transfer Deadline Day that saw O’Brien stay and Jamal Blackman, Tino Anjorin and Carel Eiting arrive, has only fuelled the belief that Town can maintain this push for play-off football.

The Verdict

Toffolo and O’Brien are big pals, so from a personal and professional point of view, it’s no surprise that Toffolo is delighted.

O’Brien will be a key part in Huddersfield maintaining this push for the play-offs during the second-half of the season, with Corberan still reliant on his energetic bursts from midfield and ability to dominate midfield battles.

The signings of Anjorin and Eiting will lessen O’Brien’s workload, but his importance will not shrink. It was crucial retaining him, with anything now possible during the second-half of the season.

