Huddersfield Town player departure confirmed

Jon Gorenc-Stankovic has agreed to sign for Austrian side SK Sturm Graz, with his time at Huddersfield Town set to come to an end.

The defender’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium is set to run out at the end of the month, with Sturm Graz now announcing via their official website that they have agreed to sign the defender on a deal until 2023.

Gorenc-Stankovic signed for Huddersfield from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, making only 13 appearance as the Terriers were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Do these 11 celebrities support Huddersfield Town?

1 of 11 Sir Patrick Stewart Yes No

This season, the 24-year-old has made 18 appearances for Town with 16 of those appearances coming in the Championship, establishing himself as a key player under Danny Cowley.

But with the defender’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium coming to an end, the Slovenian has now signed for Sturm Graz, dealing Danny Cowley’s side a blow in the fight for Championship survival.

The Terriers slipped into the Championship relegation zone after losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, and sit inside the drop zone only on goal difference.

The Verdict

This is a big blow for Huddersfield in their quest for survival, in my opinion.

Stankovic has been an important player under Cowley for Town, making plenty of appearances this term and producing a series of solid performances.

After losing Danny Simpson of late, Town cannot afford to bid farewell to too many more members of the squad, especially in defence, as this could prove costly in the long run.