Huddersfield Town player departs on temporary basis

Huddersfield Town’s young midfield prospect Josh Austerfield has today completed a loan move to non-league Hyde United, with the club today confirming the temporary agreement between the two club’s via their official website.

The teenager has found first team opportunities hard to come by thus far, with Carlos Corberan having only afforded the youngster just 11 minutes of game time during the Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale earlier in the campaign.

A central midfield player by trade, Austerfield currently has under a year remaining on his current contract with the Terriers and will no doubt be looking to prove that he is worthy of a new deal throughout the duration of his temporary spell with the BetVictor Northern Premier League side.

Hyde currently sit seventeenth in the league table and will be hoping that the addition of the youngster will help to improve their fortunes on the field of play.

The Verdict

Given that the loan deal is only for an initial 28 days, the teenager has little time to really make an impact for his loan club and for that reason the onus is really on him to hit the ground running and impress the Huddersfield Academy Manager, Emyr Humphreys.

Non-league football provides a great learning curve for these academy players as it helps them to experience the physical nature of men’s football, with under-23 sides tending to play with less direct styles nowadays.

This move could be the making of Austerfield and it is important that he shows his parent club what he can do in order to nail down a new contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Furthermore, Corberan is used to giving youth a chance after integrating a lot of young players into his and Marcelo Bielsa’s first team set up at Leeds United, so there could be a chance that Austerfield will be afforded some more minutes at first team level if he impresses.